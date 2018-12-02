Galway hospitals are ‘fully covered’ for Christmas

The head of hospitals in the region has assured the public there will be full cover in place over the Christmas festive period despite what one councillor labelled the exodus of senior medics to the Caribbean.

Councillor for Galway City Central Padraig Conneely echoed the calls of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this month when he called for hospitals, consultants, nurses and other staff to operate at full capacity at Christmas, New Year and in the early weeks of January.

Cllr Conneely was critical of the response received from the HSE about procedures in place to deal with the anticipated surge in patients over the holiday season.

Chief operating officer of the Saolta Hospital Group Ann Cosgrove had stated that detailed planning for the Christmas period was underway following a review of activity levels in previous years and joint planning with services outside the hospitals under the auspices of Community Healthcare West.

“We all know from last year that in the first week of January consultants like to go to Barbados over the New Year period,” exclaimed Cllr Conneely.

“You know Christmas Day is four weeks away from today. Here you’re saying planning is currently underway. Businesses plan six to eight months in advance for the Christmas period.

“If we’re to take previous Christmas periods, a lot of work is cancelled because staff are not there – I think it’s a bit lame.”

He told the Regional Health Forum West meeting that he had been in the hospital himself for a day procedure and all the conversation of staff around him was focused on who was on leave during the festive period.

“It’s kind of disturbing. I didn’t say anything but it was all that was being spoken about.”

Ms Cosgrove retorted that staff worked “five over seven”, did not work seven days and week and were entitled to their days off in a very busy environment.

“All beds are open over the Christmas season. All rosters are filled,” she insisted.

Elective procedures did not take place as patients did not want to be in hospital at that time of the year so certain days were quieter than normal.

The hospital group had applied for extra resources for staff in the areas of diagnostics, frailty teams and the Emergency Department as part of their winter plan three months ago but had not heard back from the national organisation.