Galway Hospice to seek advice on possible judicial review of decision to refuse new building at Merlin Park

Galway Hospice is to seek legal advice on a possible judicial review following the decision to refuse planning permission for a new facility at Merlin Park.

Galway City Council granted permission for the new building at a meadow site on the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital initially, but this decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by An Taisce and the Friends of Merlin Woods.

Earlier this month, the higher planning authority decided to overturn the grant of permission for the hospice stating that the new building would contravene the zoning objectives for the area.

At 4, hear CEO of Galway Hospice Mary Nash who says they feel it’s necessary to continue the fight for the project for the people of Galway…