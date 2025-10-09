Galway Hospice supported over 1,300 patients last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Hospice supported over 1,300 patients and their families last year.

The charity, based at Dublin Road in Renmore, has published it’s 2024 impact report.

Throughout 2024, Galway Hospice cared for 1,344 patients across all of its services.

They include inpatient care, community palliative care and day care services.

The figure is a six percent increase on 2023, which the charity says reflects continued growth in demand for specialist palliative care services.

Last year, 73 percent of people in Galway who died with a malignant diagnosis were cared for by Galway Hospice.

The report also notes that a significant milestone achieved in 2024 was the transition to Section 38 status in their agreement with the HSE and Department of Health.

This, it says, provides clarity and confidence around future state funding to allow it to continue to deliver compassionate palliative care across the Western region.