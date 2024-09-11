Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Hospice is hosting an open evening later coinciding with Palliative Care Week.
The event includes a video titled ‘A Day in the Life at Galway Hospice’, followed by a presentation from Therapies Manager Joan Boult.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Tomorrow, an event will take place in the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam from 9.30 to 2 for healthcare workers interested in palliative care.
Today’s open event at Galway Hospice takes place from 5 to 7 this evening, and gives attendees a chance to ask questions about the service.
Director of Nursing Mairead Carr, says the aim is to show palliative care, which is for people living with serious illness, is nothing to fear
The post Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage
Two Galway craftsmen are set to represent Ireland on the international stage when they take part ...
Galway student wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device
A Galway student has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling̵...
Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe
Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ba...
Event to remember Tuam babies ahead of site works
A special event in memory of almost 800 children and babies who are missing from the Tuam Mother ...
Pubs are being taxed out of business, says Vintners head
The head of Galway’s representative body for publicans has underlined the declining state of thei...
Big drop in the sales of electric cars — and maroon coloured ones!
People in Galway are turning their backs on their county colours — sales of maroon or red cars dr...
Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads
Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days Surfac...
Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample
Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of co...
Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development
Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable t...