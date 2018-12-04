Galway Hospice argues design for proposed building would minimise adverse effects on ecology

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An ecologist acting on behalf of Galway Hospice has argued that the design for the proposed new building at Merlin Woods would minimise the adverse effects on key habitats and associated species at the site.

The oral hearing on the proposal began today at the Connacht Hotel before An Bord Pleanala inspector Karen Hamilton.

The project would involve a daycare and residential healthcare unit with a focus on palliative care services.

The city council granted planning permission for the project in summer.

However that approval is now subject to a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanala from parties including An Taisce and The Friends of Merlin Woods.

Opponents argue the plan goes against sustainable development at the only EU habitat of its kind in the city and that vital biodiversity will be lost.

