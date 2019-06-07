Galway hooker to the fore in Ireland’s U-20 win

A Galway hooker helped to sink England at the U-20s Rugby World Cup in Argentina on Tuesday.

Dylan Tierney-Martin (19), a past pupil of The Bish, was to the fore for Ireland in their 42-26 trouncing of the old enemy in their opening game of the tournament on Tuesday evening.

The Moycullen native – who captained Corinthians to the U-13 Connacht Cup title in 2012 with a 31-0 win over Castlebar – was prominent in an Irish pack that bullied an ill-disciplined England side that was reduced to 14 men in the second half.

The Connacht Academy star played a vital role in Ireland’s second try. England had just stretched 13-7 ahead in the 26th minute but a huge leap from Tierney-Martin to win the restart put their opponents on the back foot and Stewart Moore touched down in the corner. Ireland went on to beat their Pool B rivals with a bonus-point victory.

It was the second time this season that Ireland defeated England – Tierney-Martin was man-of-the-match the last time the sides met during Ireland’s all-conquering Grand Slam success in the Six Nations earlier this year.

