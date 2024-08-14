  • Services

Services

Galway Hooker Sailing Club secures permission for new boathouse in Newcastle

Published:

Galway Hooker Sailing Club secures permission for new boathouse in Newcastle
Share story:

Galway Hooker Sailing Club has secured planning permission for a new boathouse in Newcastle.

The old boathouse on the west bank of the River Corrib, adjacent to Corrib Village, will be demolished.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Despite only being built some 20 years ago, the existing boathouse is described in the planning application as “substandard”.

Under plans now approved, it’s set to be knocked and replaced with a new and considerably larger two-storey building.

It’ll include a range of new facilities, including a dry dock, cantilevered quayside boardwalk with floating pontoons, and viewing deck.

An Taisce had lodged a submission on the plans, raising a number of concerns.

They included potential impact on the River Corrib and on a planned Greenway which will pass by the area, as well as flood risks and archaeology and heritage concerns.

After some back and forth with the sailing club, city planners granted approval with an extensive list of conditions attached.

The post Galway Hooker Sailing Club secures permission for new boathouse in Newcastle appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Overnight water restrictions being imposed in Dunmore to conserve supply

Uisce Éireann is advising customers in Dunmore and the surrounding areas that overnight water res...

no_space
First reveal of highlights of 2024 Baboró International Arts Festival for Children

Some of the highlights of this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children have ...

no_space
National Women’s Council Director to attend Galway Civic Trust anniversary event

The Director of the National Women’s Council Director Orla O’Connor is to attend Galway Civ...

no_space
Study ranks Galway as having poor potential for future olympians

A new study has revealed that Galway has somewhat poor potential for future olympians. The study ...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 72 new homes in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a refusal of permission for 72 new homes in Athenry. An appeal was lo...

no_space
First Wild Bee Festival coming to Galway this weekend

The first ever Wild Bee Festival is coming to Galway this weekend. The free family event includes...

no_space
11,000 on inpatient waiting lists at UHG

Almost 11,000 people are on inpatient waiting lists at University Hospital Galway, according to m...

no_space
Cancer Society Health Roadshow to visit Galway city

The Irish Cancer Society Health Roadshow is to visit Galway city for the next two days. The Socie...

no_space
Veteran journalist’s procedure proves a world surgical first for Galway

As a journalist, he’s been writing and reading the headlines for years – but it was only in a tim...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up