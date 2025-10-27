Galway homes recycled 2,800 tonnes of e-waste in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway households recycled over 2,800 tonnes of e-waste last year.

That breaks down to 10.3kg of electrical and electronic waste per person, well ahead of the national average of 9.5kg.

The figures are revealed in new data from WEEE Ireland.

It warns that many consumers do not realise that materials in their old appliances contain critical raw materials needed for new tech and renewable energy.

Leo Donovan of WEEE Ireland says that’s a very important message they want to get across.