Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway homes built by the water are set to feature in a new series on TG4, starting next Wednesday (17/1).
Tithe Cois Uisce will have a different theme in each episode, between big and small, old and new, ordinary and extraordinary.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In the first episode, host Síle Nic Chonaonaigh will visit artist Donnchacha Quilty on the outskirts of the city, and masseuse Veronica Lydon in Letterard.
Other locations to be featured in later episodes include Inis Mór and the Prom in Salthill.
The post Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Index reveals Galway above national average levels of affluence
Galway is above the national average level of affluence, according to a new index. The Pobal HP D...
An Bord Pleanala overturns grant of permission for 186-bed hotel in Briarhill
After almost two years of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a 186-bed hot...
Galway city lotto player scoops €55K
A lotto player in Galway city has scooped just short of €55,000 in Wednesday’s draw. The lo...
4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway
There’s been a 4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway, which resulted in ...
Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall
The Coole Music Youth Orchestra are set to perform at the National Concert Hall next month. They&...
Call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across city
There’s a call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across the city. At City H...
An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for housing development in Oughterard
An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a housing development in Oughterard. The plans, led by Ch...
Justice Minister claims arrests “not far off” over arson attacks on asylum centres
Potential arrests in relation to suspected arson attacks on accommodation centres are ‘not ...
Calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas
There are calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas. A recent Loughre...