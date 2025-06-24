Galway hedge growth leaves drivers’ sightlines restricted

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
Motorists are taking their lives in their hands, trying to edge their way onto main roads because the growth of greenery along the verges is restricting their sightlines.
That’s according to local Cllr Declan Geraghty as the blame was laid at the doorsteps of both Galway County Council and the National Roads Authority for not cutting back hedges to maintain clear sightlines.
The matter came before a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council when local officials said that they were operating with the resources that were made available to them.
But Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy told councillors that there was huge growth at the moment, given the mild and balmy conditions and it was difficult to cut the sides of every road in the county.
Mr Troy said that it was hugely expensive to cut the sides of roads but he assured local councillors that priority would be given to the most trafficked roads in the area.
He assured councillors that the cutting of grass verges would be carried out at junctions where there were safety issues involved.
Mr Troy added that funding was a major issue and that “we are cutting our cloth” given the lack of resources available to the local authority.
The matter was raised by Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind) who said that there was overgrowth at junctions on roads in the north and east Galway areas due to the current spell of both wet and relatively warm weather.
The Williamstown councillor said that there were motorists and householders who had to drive out over the white line in order to get out onto roads given that they were blocked out by overgrowth.
“I have been told, and I have experienced it myself, that motorists are finding it difficult to access main roads safely because the hedges on both sides are overgrown.
“It seems as if we don’t have the money or we don’t have the staff and it is about time our elected members nationally to secure the necessary funding for the hedge cutting to be carried out.
“There are people taking their lives in their hands as they approach main roads because they cannot see what is coming in either direction.
“We need to wake up to this situation because our TDs and Senators are not stepping up to the mark in securing the funding that is necessary to carry out the works,” added Cllr Geraghty.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Peter Keaveney (FG) said that the works needed to be completed in June and July when there is most growth.
The Glenamaddy councillor said that he appreciated the lack of funding and available staff but stressed that the most urgent situations had to be addressed as soon as possible.
Pictured: Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy.
