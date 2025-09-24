  • Services

Services

Galway headquartered MKO to create 75 new jobs

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway headquartered MKO to create 75 new jobs
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway headquartered Planning and Environmental Consultancy MKO is to create 75 new jobs.

This will bring its workforce on the Tuam Road in Galway and in Dublin to over 300 people.

The new roles will be based nationwide across the company’s planning, environmental, and ecology divisions.

Founded in 2008, this expansion will allow the company’s deliver projects that decarbonise the economy, help the housing crisis, and deliver critical national infrastructure.

Speaking at the jobs announcement Minister Jack Chambers said companies such as MKO are critical to delivering the planning consents and environmental assessments essential for the infrastructure projects funded by the Government.

More like this:
no_space
Health forum members warned against being overly critical of the movement of high risk pregnancies from Portiuncula to UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillor Donagh Killilea has warned his fellow heal...

no_space
650 volunteers remove 3.8 Tonnes of litter during Galway Beach Clean

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM650 volunteers from 35 groups have removed an estimat...

no_space
Film screening event on dementia care at UHG this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA free public film screening on dementia care is taki...

no_space
Drop in theft and homocide but increase in public order and assault offences in Galway Garda Region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a drop in burglary, theft and homocide...

no_space
HSE boss denies staff being "scapegoated" at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe head of the HSE has denied claims that staff at P...

no_space
County Council defends record on hedgecutting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has moved to defend its record ...

no_space
Man charged in relation to criminal damage at retail premises on the Tuam Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his fifties has been charged in connection w...

no_space
Catherine Connolly officially on ballot for Presidential election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLast updated 10.00 24/09/2025 Three candidates have n...

no_space
Connemara's Kylemore Abbey worth 91.5 million euro to the Galway-Mayo area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara's Kylemore Abbey is worth 91.5 million euro...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up