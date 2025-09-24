Galway headquartered MKO to create 75 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway headquartered Planning and Environmental Consultancy MKO is to create 75 new jobs.

This will bring its workforce on the Tuam Road in Galway and in Dublin to over 300 people.

The new roles will be based nationwide across the company’s planning, environmental, and ecology divisions.

Founded in 2008, this expansion will allow the company’s deliver projects that decarbonise the economy, help the housing crisis, and deliver critical national infrastructure.

Speaking at the jobs announcement Minister Jack Chambers said companies such as MKO are critical to delivering the planning consents and environmental assessments essential for the infrastructure projects funded by the Government.