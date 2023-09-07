Galway has second-highest commercial vacancy rate at 18%
Galway Bay fm news – Galway has the second-highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 18 percent.
The latest figures from Geodirectory found almost 30 thousand commercial units were lying empty across Ireland in June.
The national commercial vacancy rate stands at 14%, with Sligo having the highest rate at almost 20%.
In Galway, Tuam had the highest commercial vacancy rate in June at 25%, while Loughrea had the lowest at 19%
Dara Keogh is the CEO of Geodirectory and says some counties are seeing some positive signs.
