  • Services

Services

Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses

Published:

Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/6uq5zt/rory_hearne_rooms6g82s.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses according to data from last year’s census

Nationally, 390-thousand homes have at least two or more spare rooms which is 21 per cent of households

It’s estimated there are 250-thousand spare rooms in Dublin, 139-thousand in Cork, and more than 73-thousand in Galway.

Lecturer in Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne, says the rent-a-room scheme needs to be promoted more:

More like this:
no_space
Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still liv...

no_space
Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a h...

no_space
Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in t...

no_space
High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planne...

no_space
Hildegarde Naughton on site at EP to oversee HSE harm reduction services for drug use

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD, and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will be on sit...

no_space
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city is sold

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...

no_space
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city to close down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...

no_space
Bigger Oyster Festival to bring tourist boom for Galway

Organisers of the Galway Oyster Festival will extend the tent on Nimmo’s Pier in anticipation of ...

no_space
Galway CIty Council’s U-turn on Roscam road scheme

Works recommenced this week on the long-running saga that is Roscam Active Travel Scheme – having...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up