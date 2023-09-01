Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses according to data from last year’s census
Nationally, 390-thousand homes have at least two or more spare rooms which is 21 per cent of households
It’s estimated there are 250-thousand spare rooms in Dublin, 139-thousand in Cork, and more than 73-thousand in Galway.
Lecturer in Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne, says the rent-a-room scheme needs to be promoted more:
More like this:
Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still liv...
Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a h...
Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in t...
High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planne...
Hildegarde Naughton on site at EP to oversee HSE harm reduction services for drug use
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD, and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will be on sit...
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city is sold
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city to close down
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...
Bigger Oyster Festival to bring tourist boom for Galway
Organisers of the Galway Oyster Festival will extend the tent on Nimmo’s Pier in anticipation of ...
Galway CIty Council’s U-turn on Roscam road scheme
Works recommenced this week on the long-running saga that is Roscam Active Travel Scheme – having...