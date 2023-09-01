Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses according to data from last year’s census

Nationally, 390-thousand homes have at least two or more spare rooms which is 21 per cent of households

It’s estimated there are 250-thousand spare rooms in Dublin, 139-thousand in Cork, and more than 73-thousand in Galway.

Lecturer in Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne, says the rent-a-room scheme needs to be promoted more: