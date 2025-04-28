Galway has country's highest increase in job vacancies over last three months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has the country’s highest increase in job vacancies in the first quarter of the year January to March

New data from the IrishJobs Q1 Jobs Index reveals Galway had a 22% increase followed by Waterford at 13% and Dublin at 3%

Nationally, the total number of quarterly job vacancies increased by 5% over the past three months

Hiring platform Irish Jobs says the rates reflect the strong position of the Irish economy and labour market, as it enters a new period of economic volatility.

In Galway, Staff Nurses, Production Operators & Engineers, and Customer & Sales Assistants were some of the most in-demand roles over the quarter.