Galway had second-highest rents in country in third quarter of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded the second highest rents in the country in the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to the latest Residential Tenancies Board report which shows a standardised rent in Galway of 1 thousand 187 euro per month.

The national average rent is now 1-thousand 122 euro per month, up from 1-thousand and 44 euro last year.

The report shows the number of landlords is falling.

It also indicates that Rent Pressure Zones are slowing the pace of rent increases for existing tenancies.

Director of the R-T-B Rosalind Carroll says the latest report tells us three main things