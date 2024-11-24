Galway guide’s language commitment

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A popular Galway tour guide’s commitment to the Irish language was acknowledged in style last week – as he came home with multiple awards from a prestigious national event.
Last week, at a ceremony in Croke Park, Dublin, local Galway tour guide Jim Ward, who is also chairman of the Galway Tour Guides Association, was awarded a Gold Medal Gradam and two Bronze Medals at the Gnó na hÉireann Gradaim, for services in Irish and signage, and marketing and branding in Irish respectively.
The awards are overseen by Glór na nGael, the organisation that promotes the Irish language in the community and in business life – and it aims to recognise those businesses that promote Irish either by signage, marketing & branding or service through Irish.
Jim, who is the owner and founder of Galway Trails also received a Gold Medal award for service in Irish for his digital marketing business E-Maginet.
The Galway guide described the awards as not only recognition of doing business in Irish and promoting the language but also of the strength of the Irish language throughout the country at present.
“The recent film Kneecap has done more than a lot of initiatives to gain acceptance and pride in the language as is seen from the numbers opting for Irish over French in A-Levels in the North,” he said.
“The language is living even though there are problems with Gaeltachtaí diminishing due to families being denied housing there due to planning laws and so on. Irish is alive!” he added.
Pictured: Jim Ward (centre) receiving one of his awards at the Gnó na hÉireann Gradaim with Pat Carey, Cathaoirleach, Glór na nGael (left), and Feargal Ó Coigligh, Secretary-General at the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Gaeltacht.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Development levy waived by Council on disputed mast
Development contribution fees for a controversial telecommunications mast in Kilrickle have been ...
Galway school’s Mock Trial team impress the judges at international finals in Chicago
Fresh from a victory in the National Mock Trial Competition in Central Criminal Courts last year,...
Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert
An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the a...
Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert
Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the co...
Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street
If it seems busier than usual outside Eason's in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be becaus...
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ ...
Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy says balaclava-use should add 2 years to sentence
Those caught committing crimes while wearing balaclavas should have an additional two years added...
Annual Rosie McGauley Tractor Run goes ahead tomorrow
The annual Rosie McGauley Annual Tractor run goes ahead tomorrow. Registration will be at the Oug...
Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award
A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17t...