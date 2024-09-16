Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cycling Club are holding a charity cycle on 28th September with all proceeds going towards this very worthwhile cause.
The cycle will begin in Oranmore, going via The Burren and finish in Oranmore. The Irish Guide Dogs and assistance dogs bring independence and mobility to people who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism. It costs €53,000 to cover the cost of a of a dog over the course of its working life and there is no cost to the users of our service.
Service users will require more than one dog in their lives. With this is mind they are running a fantastic day of fun where you can join our cycle with a choice of 3 different routes. They will also have fun activities for all the family such as face painting, balloon modelling and goody bags for children. You will be able to meet our ambassador dogs, win prizes and purchase Guide Dog merchandise. Sign up before 24th September to be entered into a draw for free registration entry.
They are reaching out to local businesses to invite you to join them as sponsors for what they envision will become a flagship annual event for the community. Partnering with them in support of this worthwhile charity will also offer valuable benefits to your business.
Join them for what is sure to be a fantastic day of fun whilst supporting the charity.
Cycle starts at 9am, family fun from 10.00am.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge
A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Cla...
City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season
The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ b...
185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024
There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highes...
Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen
The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25t...
Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today
There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. The INMO figures show...
Call for action on spreading of porridge along city streets encouraging seagulls and pigeons
Galway City Council is being urged to take action on the spreading of porridge on various streets...
Concerns long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be facing further five year delay
City East councillor Declan McDonnell is concerned the long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be...
Winning €1m lotto ticket sold in Westside stor
The weekend’s winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold at Monaghan’s Centra and...
Relationship with German twin town holds promise for Tuam
A blossoming relationship between Tuam and a town in Germany is set to be taken a step further an...