Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024

The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cycling Club are holding a charity cycle on 28th September with all proceeds going towards this very worthwhile cause.

The cycle will begin in Oranmore, going via The Burren and finish in Oranmore. The Irish Guide Dogs and assistance dogs bring independence and mobility to people who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism. It costs €53,000 to cover the cost of a of a dog over the course of its working life and there is no cost to the users of our service.

Service users will require more than one dog in their lives. With this is mind they are running a fantastic day of fun where you can join our cycle with a choice of 3 different routes. They will also have fun activities for all the family such as face painting, balloon modelling and goody bags for children. You will be able to meet our ambassador dogs, win prizes and purchase Guide Dog merchandise. Sign up before 24th September to be entered into a draw for free registration entry.

They are reaching out to local businesses to invite you to join them as sponsors for what they envision will become a flagship annual event for the community. Partnering with them in support of this worthwhile charity will also offer valuable benefits to your business.

Join them for what is sure to be a fantastic day of fun whilst supporting the charity.

Cycle starts at 9am, family fun from 10.00am.

www.guidedogs.ie/eents/galway-cycle-2024