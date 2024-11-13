Galway graduates win top awards at SURE Conference

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Two of the four top prizes in the 2024 Science Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Network Conference went to Galway ATU graduands.
Sharon Devine from Caherlistrane, a 2024 graduate of the BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science, picked up the Best Poster Spotlight prize for her emphatic presentation entitled: ’An Investigation into the Attitudes and Beliefs of Healthcare Practitioners on Exercise as part of Cancer Treatment – A Qualitative Study’. Sharon’s project was supervised by Dr Siobhan Leahy, ATU lecturer.
Jackie Kirk from Bishop O’Donnell Road in Galway city, a 2024 graduate of the BSc (Hons) in Medical Science received the Best Scientific Poster for her research entitled ‘Creation of a Tissue Microarray for use as a Positive Control in the Immunohistochemistry Laboratory’. Jackie’s project was supervised by Danielle Scally, University Hospital Galway, and Terri Muldoon, ATU lecturer.
The seventh annual national SURE Network conference was hosted by ATU, Galway city on Friday, attended by academics and researchers from universities across Ireland presenting their final year research in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) disciplines to an audience of over 200 people.
The students were presented with their awards by Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, and Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton and ATU President Dr Orla Flynn.
Minster Naughton sais she was particularly pleased to present awards at a conference that promotes research – and research driven careers – both in academia and industry.
“Many TU/IOT graduates take up high tech research & development roles in large multinational companies from agri-food to biopharma to medical devices and clinical nutrition. The high standards of our graduates are vital to Ireland retaining its place as a leading destination for these companies and it was hugely impressive seeing the formidable quality of research on display,” she said.
The 2024 SURE conference was organised by lecturers from across the School of Science and Computing in ATU, Galway City campus and sponsored by ATU N-TUTORR.
The local organising committee chaired by Dr Therese Montgomery comprised of Dr Cormac Quigley, Dr Brigid Hooban, Dr Leisha McGrath, Dr Siobhan Leahy, Dr Karen Keane, Dr Yannick Casamayou and Dr Joan O’Keeffe.
The SURE Network was formed in 2016 by academics from across Ireland interested in enhancing and promoting undergraduate research across the emerging Technological University Sector. More information about the SURE Network and related activities may be found on the website https://sure-network.ie
Pictured: Sharon Devine from Caherlistrane, winner of the 2024 SURE Network Award for Best Poster Spotlight Presentation, pictured with (from left) Dr Therese Montgomery, SURE Chair and ATU lecturer, Minister Hildegarde Naughton and ATU President Dr Orla Flynn.
