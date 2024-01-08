  • Services

Galway graduate joins Bord na Móna initiative to drive climate change and sustainable development

Published:

A graduate from Galway has joined Bord na Móna through an initiative that aims to empower young people to work in climate action and sustainable economic development.

Conor Briscoe from Newcastle, Galway City, is one of 18 graduates chosen for the Pathways to the Future programme.


The programme was launched in 2022, and supports up to 30 participants through graduate, scholarship and apprentice pathways.

Conor, who studied commerce at the University of Galway, spoke to our reporter Joshua Byrne about how he got into the renewable energy industry.

The Galway man also touched on Bord na Móna’s transition towards renewable energy.

 

Conor also says there are plenty of job opportunities in all fields in the renewable energy industry.

The post Galway graduate joins Bord na Móna initiative to drive climate change and sustainable development appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

