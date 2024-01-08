Galway graduate joins Bord na Móna initiative to drive climate change and sustainable development
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A graduate from Galway has joined Bord na Móna through an initiative that aims to empower young people to work in climate action and sustainable economic development.
Conor Briscoe from Newcastle, Galway City, is one of 18 graduates chosen for the Pathways to the Future programme.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The programme was launched in 2022, and supports up to 30 participants through graduate, scholarship and apprentice pathways.
Conor, who studied commerce at the University of Galway, spoke to our reporter Joshua Byrne about how he got into the renewable energy industry.
The Galway man also touched on Bord na Móna’s transition towards renewable energy.
Conor also says there are plenty of job opportunities in all fields in the renewable energy industry.
The post Galway graduate joins Bord na Móna initiative to drive climate change and sustainable development appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has “destroyed” Fianna Fail and he’ll “never” accept him as leader
Connemara Fianna Fail Councillor Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has destroyed the party – ...
Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month
Aldi is to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month The supermarket chain has announced plans to h...
Galway research finds using phones at work reduces stress
Researchers at the University of Galway have found that using smartphones at work can reduce stre...
Galway city labelled ‘clean’ and Ballybane ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL rankings
Galway city has retained its ‘clean’ status in 19th position in the Irish Business Against Litter...
10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023
There were 717 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Q4 2023 – a decrease of 10% over...
President Higgins tributes local historian Peadar O’Dowd
President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Galway historian and writer Peadar O’Dowd, ...
Galway County Registrar asked to change locations of polling stations
The Labour Party in Galway West has recommended changes to the location of city polling stations ...
Galway man awarded Pope’s medal for 20 years’ service
A special Bene Merenti medal from Pope Francis has been presented to a Galwayman for more than 20...
Dedicated footpaths team ‘could reduce compensation claims’
Sinn Féin would push for the appointment of a crew dedicated to footpath maintenance and repair i...