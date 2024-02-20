A graduate of the University of Galway has been awarded the Janssen Bursary Medal for 2023.

Orla Jenkins from Westport recieved the award in recognition of academic excellence in health economics.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The medal presentation took place at an event hosted by Janssen Sciences Ireland.

The post Galway Graduate awarded prestigious Janssen Bursary medal for Health Economics appeared first on Galway Bay FM.