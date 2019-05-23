Galway goes to the polls

An estimated 100,000 voters across the county and city are expected to go to the polls tomorrow to elect a staggering 57 councillors to two local authorities.

And both Galway County Council and Galway City Council are set for some sweeping given the number not seeking re-election and those who will become the casualties of the electorate.

Back in 2014 there was a 57% turnout in the rural parts of County Galway with just a 50% turnout in the city – and that was at a time when the country was in a deep recession and it was a tough time for candidates on the doorsteps.

There are 78 candidates standing in the seven Municipal Council areas for the Galway County Council Elections for the 39 seats available.

There are 47 candidates in the three Galway City electoral areas who are contesting the 18 seats available there.

Around 700,000 are set to cast their votes in the 15-county Midlands North-West constituency for the European Elections.

The boxes will be opened in Leisureland on Saturday morning at 9am when the votes for the European Elections and divorce referendum will be separated and transported to their respective count centres.

See full analysis in the week’s Connacht Tribune – and for up-to-the-minute election coverage, keep in touch with www.connachttribune.ie this weekend. We will bring news of elections and eliminations as soon as they are announced.