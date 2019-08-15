Galway girls ready for the Rebels

by Eanna O’Reilly

ALL roads lead to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday evening, with the Galway senior camogie team facing defending champions Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final, throw in at 7:15 pm.

The Tribeswomen will be hoping to go one step further than in their last three championship campaigns by claiming victory over the Rebels to qualify for the All-Ireland final on Sunday, September 8.

Galway’s last championship victory over Cork occurred during the group stage of the 2015 championship, on the opening day of the competition. Cork had the last laugh that summer, however, claiming a seven-point victory when the sides met again in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

The sides last met in a league encounter in Gort in February, when a controversial late 45 scored by Cork’s Orla Cotter rescued a 0-13 to 2-7 draw for the Rebels. This year’s Cork team has shown the sort of form which emphasises their credentials as potential three-in-a-row winners.

They comfortably won their group with victories over Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Meath and Waterford. Their average winning margin of 17 points in those games underlines the immense scoring power of the All-Ireland champions.

