Galway girls power away after early fright

by Eanna O’Reilly

THE Galway senior camogie team came through a testing encounter against a committed Waterford outfit on Saturday evening in Thurles to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

In difficult conditions, the Tribeswomen were forced to overcome a five-point deficit early in the second half and grind their way back into the lead, before pulling away impressively in the last ten minutes to win by 2-16 to 2-8.

Galway were made to work extremely hard by a battling Déise side who caused the league champions a lot of problems throughout the opening-half and early on the resumption when Cathal Murray’s team remained under significant pressure.

The Tribeswomen had ‘keeper Sarah Healy to thank for making two vital saves early in the second half when the Déise had a four-point lead and all the momentum. Had either of Waterford’s goal chances been converted, it would have left Galway with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Carrie Dolan’s dead ball accuracy was also vital in Galway’s revival. The Clarinbridge forward produced a flawless display of striking, landing ten points in all. It was a gripping contest in Thurles which produced some quality camogie, despite the poor weather conditions.

