Galway girl honoured for her selfless dedication to younger brother

A twelve-year-old Galway girl is Connacht’s Young Carer of the Year for the outstanding support she constantly offers to her brave ten-year-old brother.

Mia Doherty from Derryvode, Williamstown, helps care for her brother Shaun, who has a rare overgrowth condition (PROS) and a rare, chronic inflammatory bone disease (CRMO).

Always by his side, Mia helps him get ready for school, play and learn new skills, bringing joy and stability to his day.

Her mother Áine says Mia shines with kindness and love and is her brother’s best friend and greatest support.

And that saw her take the Connacht Award for Young Carer of the Year at the Family Carers Ireland-run event in Dublin last week.

The overall Lidl Family Carer of the Year is Angie Benhaffaf, from Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, for nearly sixteen years of extraordinary care for her twin sons, Hassan and Hussein, who were born conjoined and have faced lifelong medical challenges.

Despite the relentless demands of caring, Angie has raised her children to face their challenges with confidence and possibility.

Today, Hassan and Hussein are award-winning para-athletes who have represented Ireland four times, bringing home multiple gold and silver medals in wheelchair basketball and athletics.

Alongside caring for her family, Angie has also raised more than €105,000 for children’s charities, showing the same determination and generosity that define every part of her life.

Now in their 18th year, the Lidl Family Carer of the Year Awards recognise and shine a bright light on the vital role of family carers in homes and communities across Ireland.

Every week, more than 500,000 people provide over 19 million hours of care, often without sufficient support from the State. Their contribution is valued at over €20 billion a year.

Charity Ambassador and awards host Miriam O’Callaghan described family carers as ‘the heartbeat of so many homes’.

“They make it possible for loved ones to stay together, to live with dignity and to feel secure,” she said.

“Their impact reaches far beyond the families they care for; it strengthens our communities and shows what true kindness looks like,” she added.

Pictured: Young Family Carer of the Year winner from Connacht, Mia Doherty, with her brother Shaun.