‘Galway Girl Cruises’ to offer fresh tourism experience of Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new tourism cruise experience will be launched in the city this coming weekend.

‘Galway Girl Cruises’ promises a fresh experience of Galway Bay, with traditional music sessions and maritime story telling.

The venture is run by third generation seafaring brothers, Tommy and Patrick Connolly.

Highlights of the cruise will include Gleninagh Castle, Black Head Lighthouse, Martello Towers and the Aran Islands.

Further information can be found at GalwayGirlCruises.com.