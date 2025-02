This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

You might have heard during the week that Galway has been selected to host the 2027 Marching Show Bands World Championships.

But how and why was Galway chosen – where will the event be held – and what will it look like?

David Nevin has been talking to Louise Osborne at Galway City Council, who was involved in the bid, to find out.

She first explained how Galway won the hosting competition.