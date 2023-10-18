Galway Gardaí say they are “well aware” the recent highly public feud could “break out again”

More than 25 people have been arrested to date over involvement in a highly public feud that recently spilled onto the streets of the city.





Sixteen people have appeared before the courts, and this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard more are to appear in the near future.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said Gardaí are “well aware” the situation could “break out again”.

The meeting heard claims from Councillor Frank Fahy that local residents in some areas are “living in fear” of being caught in the crossfire.

Speaking after the meeting to David Nevin, Chief Superintendent Roche said Gardaí will take action on any criminality.

The post Galway Gardaí “well aware” highly public feud could “break out again” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.