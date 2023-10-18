Galway Gardaí “well aware” highly public feud could “break out again”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Gardaí say they are “well aware” the recent highly public feud could “break out again”
More than 25 people have been arrested to date over involvement in a highly public feud that recently spilled onto the streets of the city.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Sixteen people have appeared before the courts, and this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard more are to appear in the near future.
Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said Gardaí are “well aware” the situation could “break out again”.
The meeting heard claims from Councillor Frank Fahy that local residents in some areas are “living in fear” of being caught in the crossfire.
Speaking after the meeting to David Nevin, Chief Superintendent Roche said Gardaí will take action on any criminality.
The post Galway Gardaí “well aware” highly public feud could “break out again” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
TG4 documentary tells life story of Redemptorist priest from Attymon
A TG4 documentary airing tonight gives a personal insight to the life of Redemptorist priest Tony...
Aughrim students collect 90,000 batteries in recycling competition
Pupils in St Catherine’s National School in Aughrim are encouraging other schools to take part in...
Bus Éireann assessing options to improve peak-time performance on strained 404 service between Oranmore and Westside
Bus Éireann has confirmed it’s actively assessing options to improve peak-time performance ...
Two High Court judges attend launch of University of Galway Law Review
Two High Court judges – Honorable Mr. Justices Rory Mulcahy and Tony O’Connor –...
Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners
County planners have rejected plans for a new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club. The pitch would hav...
County planners request more information from HSE before decision on Recess ambulance base
County planners are requesting more information from the HSE before a decision can be made on a p...
Petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting Western Rail Greenway to be presented to Oireachtas Committee
A petition of 26 thousand signatures supporting a greenway along the disused Athenry to Sligo rai...
Eamon Ryan shoots down suggestion of promoting carp-fishing on Lough Corrib
Minister Eamon Ryan has shot down suggestions that carp-fishing be promoted on Lough Corrib. Galw...
Portiuncula Hospital launches new Midwifery Service to enhance postnatal care
A pilot service to enhance postnatal care has been launched by the Maternity Department at Portiu...