Galway gardai search for missing Galway teenager

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are searching for a missing teenage girl.

16-year old Linda Mhelembe has been missing from her home in Ballybane since last Friday October 26th.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 53 8000.