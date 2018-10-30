Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are searching for a missing teenage girl.
16-year old Linda Mhelembe has been missing from her home in Ballybane since last Friday October 26th.
She is described as being 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 53 8000.
Galway gardai search for missing Galway teenager
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are searching for a missing teenage girl.