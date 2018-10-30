Galway gardai search for missing Galway teenager

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are searching for a missing teenage girl.
16-year old Linda Mhelembe has been missing from her home in Ballybane since last Friday October 26th.
She is described as being 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 53 8000.

