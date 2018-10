Gardaí in Galway are searching for a missing teenage girl.

16-year old Linda Mhelembe has been missing from her home in Ballybane since last Friday, October 26th.

She is described as being 5′ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

Anyone with any information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538000.