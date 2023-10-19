Galway Gardai “keeping eye” on heroin use despite low seizure rates

Galway Gardaí are “keeping an eye” on heroin use across the county, despite relatively low seizure rates.

A meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week heard cocaine is the drug of choice, followed closely by cannabis.





Heroin is being seized, but in relatively low amounts, partly due to the fact it doesn’t spread in the same social manner as the other drugs.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche was asked if Gardaí are worried about heroin becoming a bigger problem in the future.

He told David Nevin it’s something they’re always keeping an eye on.

