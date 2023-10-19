Galway Gardai “keeping eye” on heroin use despite low seizure rates
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Gardaí are “keeping an eye” on heroin use across the county, despite relatively low seizure rates.
A meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week heard cocaine is the drug of choice, followed closely by cannabis.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Heroin is being seized, but in relatively low amounts, partly due to the fact it doesn’t spread in the same social manner as the other drugs.
Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche was asked if Gardaí are worried about heroin becoming a bigger problem in the future.
He told David Nevin it’s something they’re always keeping an eye on.
The post Galway Gardai “keeping eye” on heroin use despite low seizure rates appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Academic colleagues in the UK rescue University of Galway bee research project
Academic colleagues in the UK have come to the rescue of a University of Galway research team who...
Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park
The Garda investigation is continuing into a disturbance at Ballinfoile Park which resulted in a ...
Galway City Council to become first local authority to eliminate diesel in larger fleet
Galway City Council is to become the first local authority to eliminate diesel in its larger flee...
Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns
Three people have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at UHG following a two-veh...
Immaculate residence allows light to flood in
John Dolan Auctioneers are handling the sale of an immaculate detached residence offering light-f...
Health Minister to officially open new oncology facility at UHG
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to visit University Hospital Galway tomorrow (fri oct 20) He ...
Galway Garda Chief: “Drugs moving freely between city and county”
In excess of €1.6 million worth of drugs have been seized in the city and county since January, w...
Galway hurling legend to auction off memorabilia for Ethiopian school
A Galway hurling legend is auctioning off a host of memorabilia from his glory days – to help mak...
First traditional horse and cart send-off in 70 years in Barna
The end of an era . . . the funeral cortege of family, friends and neighbours of the late Peter G...