Galway Gardai involved in romance fraud arrest in Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai have arrested a man in Dublin as part of an ongoing investgation into alleged romance fraud in Dublin and Galway.

In a planned operation this morning involving Gardaí from the DMR North Central, DMR South Central and Galway divisions, investigating Gardaí executed a search warrant at a residence in Dublin yesterday and arrested a man in his 30s.

The male has since been released from detention.

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of or affected by fraud via dating apps to please contact any Garda station and report the crime.