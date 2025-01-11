  • Services

Services

Galway Gardai involved in romance fraud arrest in Dublin

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Gardai involved in romance fraud arrest in Dublin
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai have arrested a man in Dublin as part of an ongoing investgation into alleged romance fraud in Dublin and Galway.

In a planned operation this morning involving Gardaí from the DMR North Central, DMR South Central and Galway divisions, investigating Gardaí executed a search warrant at a residence in Dublin yesterday and arrested a man in his 30s.

The male has since been released from detention.

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of or affected by fraud via dating apps to please contact any Garda station and report the crime.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Schools win eight awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a special day for three students from Presenta...

no_space
UHG becomes first public hospital to employ cutting edge new cardiac procedure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG has become the first public hospital in Ireland t...

no_space
Permissions indicate rise in housing construction

The number of planning permissions granted by Galway County Council in the third quarter of 2024 ...

no_space
Hundreds turn out to ensure great start to South Galway OT 2025

More than 150 adults and children got their New Year off to the healthiest start – by embarking o...

no_space
West dodges worst of the winter weather

GALWAY and the West of Ireland escaped the brunt of the Arctic weather last weekend that impacted...

no_space
Call for clampdown on ‘reckless’ parking by ATU students in nearby estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor is calling for a clampdown on what ...

no_space
Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals remain under significant pr...

no_space
Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree men have been arrested and drugs and guns have ...

no_space
Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on pub...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up