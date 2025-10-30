Galway Gardaí honoured for bravery in water rescues

30

Five Gardaí were among a host of Galwegians who were honoured last week for their bravery and their commitment and long service to water safety, as Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards were presented at the O’Reilly Hall in UCD.

Among them were Gardaí Shane Riddell and Randal Considine, who received a WSI Lifesaving Bravery Award for their heroics on September 19, 2024, when they were alerted to a man in difficulty in the sea near Dunguaire Castle.

Upon arrival, both Gardaí observed a man partially submerged in the water, with only his head visible above the surface.

Garda Riddell quickly retrieved a nearby lifebuoy, while Garda Considine made his way along the shore toward the man. Garda Considine entered the water and swam approximately 20 metres to reach the individual.

On arrival, he submerged himself to free the man’s foot, which was trapped underwater. By this time, the tide had risen considerably.

Garda Considine successfully assisted the man back to shore, where Garda Riddell and members of the fire brigade helped bring him up onto the roadway. Paramedics took over upon arrival, and the man went on to make a full recovery.

A WSI Lifesaving Bravery Award also went to Gardaí Paula Coen, Claire Grenham and Daithi Galwey for their rescue of a woman in distress on Loughrea Lake last May.

Gardaí Paula Coen and Daithi Galwey were first on the scene, and, upon arrival, they promptly secured a lifebuoy and entered the water to assist. Despite challenging conditions, they successfully reached the woman and brought her safely to shore.

Garda Claire Grenham then provided immediate care, ensuring the woman remained warm and calm while awaiting the arrival of paramedics. The woman was subsequently transported to hospital and made a full recovery.

Members of Claddagh Watch received a Community and Social Responsibility Award for exemplifying true community spirit and dedication to saving lives along Galway’s waterways.

Also receiving a Community and Social Responsibility Award was Peter Connolly of Bádóirí an Chladaigh, who, the citation said, ‘honoured both the past and the future by sharing a powerful message about water safety and the deep maritime heritage passed down through generations of his family’ on World Drowning Prevention Day 2025.

Caption: Loughrea Gardaí Claire Grenham, Paula Coen and Daithi Galwey are presented with Lifesaving Bravery Awards by Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries (left) and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer. Photo: David Brannigan.

