Galway Gardai carry out just 22 drug-driving tests since early 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have carried out less than two dozen roadside drug tests since the practice was introduced 18 months ago.

Figures released in a Dáil response to Deputy Tommy Broughan reveal huge discrepancies in areas across the country.

While 268 drug-tests were recorded in Co. Kildare since April 2017 – just 3 tests were carried out in Co. Louth during the same period.

Gardai across Galway conducted just 22 drug driving tests in the past 18 months – compared to over 28 thousand breath tests.

The revelation follows a high-profile media campaign warning motorists of the dangers of drug-driving – and the chances of getting caught.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland says it’s a pity the tests are not happening in larger numbers.

