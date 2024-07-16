Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering.
Across the country, 63 people have been arrested in the joint operation with Interpol, which has been underway since April.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí and Law Enforcement Agencies in 21 countries carried out 37 searches here between April and July.
17 people have been charged, while two cars have been seized, as well as 49-thousand euro worth of goods believed to have been bought with stolen or laundered money.
17 bank accounts have been blocked under suspicion of being opened under false names.
Gardaí from Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Laois and Tipperary were involved.
The post Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law
IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law. Galwa...
Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region
There’s a call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects across the Wes...
4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work
4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. They are Channel Mechanics Bal...
TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads
Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway r...
New creative project aims to explore solutions to air pollution in Galway city
A €250,000 creative project has been launched in Galway city, aimed at finding solutions to air p...
City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final
The City Council is being urged to establish an official Fanzone for the All-Ireland Final. Galwa...
Clifden lifeboat helps two sailors after yacht gets into difficulty off Roundstone
Clifden lifeboat has helped two sailors whose yacht got into difficulty off Roundstone Their 26ft...
Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor
Lally Tours has been ranked in the top ten percent of ‘Things To Do’ worldwide. Tripa...
Councillor says national action needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing
Tuam-area councillor Andrew Reddington says a national response is needed to prevent thousands of...