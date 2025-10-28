Galway Gardaí investigate two city assaults over Bank Holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Gardaí are investigating two assaults in the city over the Bank Holiday weekend during which three people were injured

The first incident occurred on Abbeygate Street Upper on Friday night at 10 when a young man received an injury to his face

The second incident occurred on Dominick Street in the early hours of yesterday when a man and woman were injured

These assaults happened outside a fast-food outlet just before 1am.

Anyone who may have been in these areas and who may have witnessed the assaults is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091- 53 8000