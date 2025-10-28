Galway Gardaí investigate two city assaults over Bank Holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway Gardaí are investigating two assaults in the city over the Bank Holiday weekend during which three people were injured
The first incident occurred on Abbeygate Street Upper on Friday night at 10 when a young man received an injury to his face
The second incident occurred on Dominick Street in the early hours of yesterday when a man and woman were injured
These assaults happened outside a fast-food outlet just before 1am.
Anyone who may have been in these areas and who may have witnessed the assaults is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091- 53 8000