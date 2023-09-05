Galway Garda Chief vows to keep up pressure on drug gangs as seizures soar
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief is vowing to keep up the pressure on drug gangs as seizures soar across the county.
Figures presented at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week revealed busts are up by 230 percent compared to last year.
Drug-driving detections have also risen by well over 100 percent during that time – with cocaine and cannabis the most common substances.
Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche made dismantling drug gangs one of his key priorities when he took up the position last year.
He’s been speaking with David Nevin about the campaign.
More like this:
86% of Connacht consumers have confidence in dairy farmers and climate change
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 9 in 10 percent of consumers in Connacht have confidence t...
Community Development Minister to give keynote address at city conference on Social Inclusion
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural and Community Development Minister Joe O’Brien will t...
Decontamination demonstration to take place at University Hospital Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Ambulance Service’s clinical decontamination t...
Promoter in discussions to hold live events at Galway Airport site
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions are ongoing with a promoter in relation to holding co...
The Brothers of Charity Services – supporting intellectual disability and autism services
The Brothers of Charity Services is the largest provider of intellectual disability and autism se...
Children unable to get to school in Headford due to lack of school transport
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 40 children have been unable to get to school in Headfo...
Glenamaddy Comer Brothers chasing major investment in Dublin Airport land
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Billionaire Glenamaddy brothers, Luke and Brian Comer, are said t...
Figures show West of Ireland is at ‘full employment’
The West of Ireland is operating at ‘full employment’ according to the latest figures which revea...
TD Sean Canney calls on Education Minister to complete overdue review into school transport
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on the Education Minister t...