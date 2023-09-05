Galway Garda Chief vows to keep up pressure on drug gangs as seizures soar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief is vowing to keep up the pressure on drug gangs as seizures soar across the county.

Figures presented at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week revealed busts are up by 230 percent compared to last year.

Drug-driving detections have also risen by well over 100 percent during that time – with cocaine and cannabis the most common substances.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche made dismantling drug gangs one of his key priorities when he took up the position last year.

He’s been speaking with David Nevin about the campaign.