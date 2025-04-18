Galway Garda Chief urging motorists to be safe this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Garda Chief is urging motorists to be safe this Easter bank holiday weekend.

He is urging anyone who is intending to socialise, to leave their car at home, arrange a designated driver among friends, pre-book a taxi or use public transport where possible.

A Garda Roads Policing Operation is in place since 7am yesterday morning and will run until 7am on Tuesday morning.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche is asking everyone to be mindful on the roads.