  • Services

Services

Galway Garda Chief urging motorists to be safe this weekend

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Garda Chief urging motorists to be safe this weekend
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Garda Chief is urging motorists to be safe this Easter bank holiday weekend.

He is urging anyone who is intending to socialise, to leave their car at home, arrange a designated driver among friends, pre-book a taxi or use public transport where possible.

A Garda Roads Policing Operation is in place since 7am yesterday morning and will run until 7am on Tuesday morning.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche is asking everyone to be mindful on the roads.

More like this:
no_space
Fifteen finalists announced for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFifteen finalists have been announced for Gradam Sheo...

no_space
Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA final refusal has been given to plans for a new hou...

no_space
UG researchers secure places on prestigious European doctoral network

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour researchers from the University of Galway have s...

no_space
Former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe goes on sale for a million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 100 acre former Western Health Board farm near Ball...

no_space
Substantial funding for two pivotal research projects by ATU lecturers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo ATU lecturers have claimed national funding to ad...

no_space
Permission refused for high-speed internet equipment on Inis Oirr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been refused permissio...

no_space
Galway-based creative project on offshore wind farms chosen for Earth Rising 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-based project which explores environmental a...

no_space
Minister of State for Planning to visit affordable housing scheme in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister of State for Planning and Local Governme...

no_space
Latest Locked Out of the Market report shows no HAP properties in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Locked Out of the Market report shows ther...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up