Funding of €500,000 in support of the Irish game development industry has been announced at the FÍS Games Summit in Galway.

The money will be used towards a number of initiatives launched by Screen Ireland’s Digital Games Portfolio.

It will be managed by Galway-based screen talent development organisation called Ardán and national company Imirt.

Galway is becoming one of the main locations for individuals to grow their gaming careers.