Galway based tourism groups are being urged to apply for Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Tourism Development Scheme

The scheme aims to enhance existing tourism facilities, develop new ventures and encourage community led tourism initiatives.

Gaeltacht tourism initiatives can avail of up to €40,000 annually for up to 3 years

Meadbh Seoighe explains some of the benefits and how you can apply: