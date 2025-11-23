Galway Gaeltacht leads new European electronics survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Gaeltacht is leading a new European survey to help understand electronic longevity.

The survey aims to better understand what influences consumers when buying devices and what happens when they break.

It focuses on people’s everyday experiences with household and personal devices.

Údarás na Gaeltachta and Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán are developing and managing the Irish pilot ecosystem.

The research is in partnership with the European Regions Network for the Application of Communications and the Rediscovery Centre Dublin.