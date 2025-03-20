  • Services

Galway GAA supporters to take over Times Square billboards for New York Galway match

Galway GAA supporters to take over Times Square billboards for New York Galway match
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway GAA supporters have the chance to have their photo displayed on Times Square.

Supermacs is doing a takeover of the iconic New York attraction for the weekend of the New York versus Galway football match.

Thousands of supporters are expected to make their way to the Big Apple for the 1st round of the Connacht Football Championship match on April 6th.

Everyone who uploads a photo of themselves wearing their Supermac’s Galway Jersey to the Supermac’s website will have their snap displayed on match weekend.

More details can be found o Supermac’s social media platforms, and click here to upload your photo.

