Galway GAA launches Muintir na Gaillimhe 2026 Business Partnership Programme

Galway GAA is tapping into the city and county’s business community in an effort to maximise support the continued growth and success of Galway’s intercounty teams.

Officially launching its flagship business partnership entitled Muintir na Gaillimhe, the idea is also to strengthen links between sport, business and community across the county.

The launch follows two well-attended events at the Galmont Hotel & Spa last month which marked the start of the 2026 intercounty football and hurling seasons.

Each event brought together existing Muintir na Gaillimhe partners, management and invited guests, celebrating the collective support behind Galway GAA.

The football launch featured a guest panel from Galway and Mayo, including Galway AllIreland winner and 2001 All-Star Kieran Fitzgerald, current Galway U20 manager Kevin Johnson and former Mayo and Donegal star Martin Carney.

The hurling event included representatives from Galway and Cork, with contributions from Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland winning captain Mark Landers, Galway 2017 All-Ireland winner Jason Flynn and current Galway U17 manager Kenneth Burke.

Muintir na Gaillimhe offers Galway businesses the opportunity to become part of an exclusive network that directly supports intercounty teams while delivering tangible returns.

Benefits include staff engagement initiatives, brand visibility, unique networking opportunities and access to a programme of events and experiences involving Galway players and management.

Crucially, contributions through the programme help fund the expansion of development squads, continued investment in intercounty teams, implementation of the new Coaching & Games Funding Model, upgrades to training facilities, and ongoing progress towards integration and equality across all GAA codes.

Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew told guests at the launch, that Muintir na Gaillimhe offered Galway businesses and international connections ‘a genuine way to support our intercounty teams and be part of the journey with us’.

“It’s about building stronger links between the teams on the field, the people behind the scenes, and the wider Galway community,” he said.

“The turnout at both launch nights says a lot about the belief people have in what we’re trying to do. We’re hugely grateful to the businesses who are already involved, because their support makes a real difference, not just at senior intercounty level, but all the way through our games, facilities and structures. We’re looking forward to building on that over the next few years and welcoming more Galway businesses into the programme.”

Existing business partners have highlighted the positive impact of involvement in the programme.

Galway GAA is now inviting businesses across the county to join Muintir na Gaillimhe 2026 and become part of a partnership that combines sporting excellence, community pride and meaningful engagement.

For more information, visit www.galwaygaa.ie/muintir-na- gaillimhe

Pictured: Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew with guest speakers, Kevin Johnson, Kieran Fitzgerald, Martin Carney and MC Jonathan Higgins.