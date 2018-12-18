Galway GAA has record spend according to financial report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county GAA teams were the biggest spenders in the country this year.

1.8 million euro was spent on the county hurling and football teams this year according to the Treasurer’s report which was presented to convention last evening.

The heated convention last evening spent much time on the finances of Galway GAA.

Treasurer Mike Burke indicated that there had been a lack of transparency and oversight in the management of Galway finances between 2015 and 2017.

As a result of mismanagement, an audit was commissioned by GAA headquarters in Croke Park.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, the convention was told that there are four legal cases pending involving Galway GAA.

More at 10