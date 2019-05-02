Galway GAA gets its house in order

A KEY part in the restructuring of the finances of the Galway County GAA Board is set to take place over the coming weeks with two appointments – both of them in financial administration. One of those will be that of a Galway GAA Finance and Operations Manager, who will be responsible for managing the financial activities of GAA in the county into the future.

The position – advertised in the Connacht Tribune this week, as well as on the website, jobs.ie since last Thursday (April 25) and on Galway GAA’s own website – does not have a salary scale attached, but lists twelve ‘duties and responsibilities’ as well as 15 ‘essential requirements’.

The second position to be filled involves the role of an Accounts Assistant who will be reporting to the Finance and Operations Manager as well as having responsibilities for such matters as invoicing, general book-keeping, player injury-benefit claims, and a reconciliation of the ticketing system.

Galway GAA County Board Chairman, Pat Kearney, said that he didn’t wish to make any comment at this point on the appointments until they appeared in the Connacht Tribune this week.

One of the core issues leading to the County Board’s financial troubles goes back over a decade ago to the purchase of the Mountain South 103-acre land plot for €2.565 million to be developed into a Galway hurling training hub and centre of excellence.

