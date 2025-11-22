Galway GAA competition offers winner the chance to own a home for €100

Galway GAA is offering one lucky supporter the chance to win a €360,000 home within a stone’s throw of Galway Bay – and help the county develop its infrastructure for All-Ireland success in the process.

‘WINAHOMEONGALWAYBAY.COM’ was launched last Friday week – with the top prize of a magnificent new property in beautiful Kinvara, with breathtaking views of Dunguaire Castle and the Bay, and the world-famous Burren and Cliffs of Moher on its doorstep.

“We are really excited about this fundraising draw and the chance to win an incredible home in one of Ireland’s most popular locations,” said Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew.

“It comes on the back of our previous ‘win a home’ draw which proved to be a great success. All proceeds are going to the continued development of facilities for Galway GAA,” he added.

The luxurious end-of-terrace property is within walking distance of the hugely popular seaside village and recognised as one of the most sought-after locations on the West Coast of Ireland.

“It’s a great opportunity to win an amazing new home worth €360,000 in picturesque Kinvara in just a few months’ time and be mortgage free. It’s a super prize in a fabulous locality and as they say, it could be you,” added Paul.

To enter, simply log onto WINAHOMEONGALWAYBAY.COM to purchase your ticket. The draw will take place in March 2026.

There will also be a number of bonus draws throughout the campaign with lots of great prizes too including concert tickets, hotel breaks and packages to next year’s All Ireland Finals.

Tickets are €100 and on sale now at winahomeongalwaybay.com.

Pictured: At the launch in Kinvara of the Galway GAA fundraiser ‘Win A Home on Galway Bay’ were: (left to right) Tommy Kelly, Mike Burke, Conor Whelan, Micheal Donoghue, Cianan Fahy, Cillian Ó Curraoin, Ann Kearney, Paul Bellew, Cillian McDaid, Aidan Brady, Damien McGrath, Matthew Thompson, Mary Judge, Cathal Murray, Shauna Healy and son Billy, Darren Morrissey, Carrie Dolan, Rory Burke, Mike Bindon and Sean O’Connor.