Galway GAA competition offers winner the chance to own a home for €100

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway GAA is offering one lucky supporter the chance to win a €360,000 home within a stone’s throw of Galway Bay – and help the county develop its infrastructure for All-Ireland success in the process.
‘WINAHOMEONGALWAYBAY.COM’ was launched last Friday week – with the top prize of a magnificent new property in beautiful Kinvara, with breathtaking views of Dunguaire Castle and the Bay, and the world-famous Burren and Cliffs of Moher on its doorstep.
“We are really excited about this fundraising draw and the chance to win an incredible home in one of Ireland’s most popular locations,” said Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew.
“It comes on the back of our previous ‘win a home’ draw which proved to be a great success. All proceeds are going to the continued development of facilities for Galway GAA,” he added.
The luxurious end-of-terrace property is within walking distance of the hugely popular seaside village and recognised as one of the most sought-after locations on the West Coast of Ireland.
“It’s a great opportunity to win an amazing new home worth €360,000 in picturesque Kinvara in just a few months’ time and be mortgage free. It’s a super prize in a fabulous locality and as they say, it could be you,” added Paul.
To enter, simply log onto WINAHOMEONGALWAYBAY.COM to purchase your ticket. The draw will take place in March 2026.
There will also be a number of bonus draws throughout the campaign with lots of great prizes too including concert tickets, hotel breaks and packages to next year’s All Ireland Finals.
Tickets are €100 and on sale now at winahomeongalwaybay.com.
Pictured: At the launch in Kinvara of the Galway GAA fundraiser ‘Win A Home on Galway Bay’ were: (left to right) Tommy Kelly, Mike Burke, Conor Whelan, Micheal Donoghue, Cianan Fahy, Cillian Ó Curraoin, Ann Kearney, Paul Bellew, Cillian McDaid, Aidan Brady, Damien McGrath, Matthew Thompson, Mary Judge, Cathal Murray, Shauna Healy and son Billy, Darren Morrissey, Carrie Dolan, Rory Burke, Mike Bindon and Sean O’Connor.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Over 380 youth graduate Foróige leadership programme in UG
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 380 young people are to graduate in youth leader...
Galway events at youth clubs for Oíche na hÓige
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM38 events are taking place across Galway youth clubs ...
Twenty-three Galway businesses honoured at Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwenty-three Galway businesses have been honoured at ...
British Ambassador makes first official visit outside Dublin with trip to Galway
The new British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen has chosen Galway for her first official visit ou...
Western Family History Association celebrates 30th anniversary in style
Galway’s dedicated genealogy society celebrated its 30th Anniversary in some style at the Lackagh...
St. Nicholas Church to host annual Christmas Fayre tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Nicholas Collegiate Church will host its annual C...
Simon Harris praises Abbey during visit to Galway's tidiest village
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTanaiste and new Finance Minister Simon Harris spent ...
Three Galway GAA clubs win Irish language awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway GAA clubs have taken awards for their us...
First games to be played at new Renville sports grounds in Oranmore
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first games are set to be played at the new Renvi...