Galway GAA cash crisis laid bare

Unauthorised bonuses and the use of GAA credit cards for personal expenses were just two of the shock disclosures at Galway GAA’s annual County Convention at the Claregalway Hotel on Monday night.

In a damning report, Galway GAA Treasurer Michael Burke – who has spent the last year investigating the lack of governance in the county association’s finances – believed if Galway GAA was a private business, it would be in receivership, such is the financial mess.

Mr Burke informed the meeting that along with unsanctioned bonuses and credit card expenses, there was also a lack of control and transparency over tickets drawn down from Croke Park, with, on one occasion, an amount of €440,000 for tickets sold locally not returned to GAA HQ until a year later.

It was also revealed GAA Chairman Pat Kearney and Hurling Chairman Michael Larkin had endeavoured to have concerns over the lack of financial governance addressed in early 2017 – and even took the matter to Croke Park.

However, they, along with a number of other officials and auditors DHKN, were unable to force the issues into the light due to the information they required not being made available to them by the Pearse Stadium office.

Mr Burke confided that, at times, it was extremely difficult for members of the management committee and, indeed, auditors DHKN to procure the relevant information in relation to Galway GAA’s financial matters.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune – news and sport.