Galway GAA accused of "dragging heels" over Brownes Field saga in Tuam

The Galway GAA County Board is being accused of “dragging its heels” over proposed plans to acquire Browne’s Field in Tuam.

A meeting of local councillors today heard claims that it’s twice failed to sign a lease offered by Galway County Council for the land beside Tuam Stadium.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said the saga is going on for almost ten years at this point and if the board is not interested, they must say that plainly.

The matter is likely to be raised at the County Board Convention set to take place tonight.

Fianna Fail Councillor Killilea told David Nevin that Tuam Stadium needs Browne’s Field – but Galway GAA must use it, or lose it.