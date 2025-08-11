  • Services

Services

Galway fourth most-visited county by foreign companies looking to set up

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway fourth most-visited county by foreign companies looking to set up
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There have been 409 IDA site visits with foreign companies looking to set up in Galway over the past decade.

IDA Ireland is the investment promotion agency that helps multinational companies grow and expand into Ireland.

Galway is the fourth most-visited county in the country – behind Dublin with 2,275 visits, Cork with 476 and Limerick with 424.

The Irish Independent reports nationally there were 5,301 site visits by the IDA, with 43 percent of those to Dublin.

More like this:
no_space
13 puppies found off N59 reunited with mother

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 puppies, found alone off the N59 last week, have b...

no_space
ComReg to be contacted over poor mobile coverage in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Headford Councillor plans to write to ComReg over p...

no_space
Preparations underway for All-Ireland winning Galway Camogie team homecoming

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPreparations are underway for the homecoming of the A...

no_space
Man is jailed for ten years for vicious rape

By Sonya McLean A man residing in Ballinasloe has been jailed for nine years after he walked i...

no_space
Two Bishops and nine priests gather to concelebrate Annual Mass of St. Feichin

The sun shone gently on a lovely Sunday evening for the Annual Concelebrated Mass of St Feichin i...

no_space
Cathaoirleach’s Ball raises almost €20,000 for two deserving Galway charities

There was one final – and welcome – call of duty for the outgoing Cathaoirleach of the County of ...

no_space
Minister welcomes Cabinet approval of government investment in Electricirty infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Minister of State for Internationa...

no_space
Midlands North West MEP calls for dedicated funding for sport in next EU Budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Nina Carberry has called on t...

no_space
Appeal lodged to An Coimisiún Pleanála over restoration of historic Dalyston House near Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up