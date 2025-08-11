Galway fourth most-visited county by foreign companies looking to set up

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There have been 409 IDA site visits with foreign companies looking to set up in Galway over the past decade.

IDA Ireland is the investment promotion agency that helps multinational companies grow and expand into Ireland.

Galway is the fourth most-visited county in the country – behind Dublin with 2,275 visits, Cork with 476 and Limerick with 424.

The Irish Independent reports nationally there were 5,301 site visits by the IDA, with 43 percent of those to Dublin.