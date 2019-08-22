Galway forests absorb equivalent of emissions from 130 thousand cars

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Forests in Galway absorb the carbon dioxide equivalent of emission from 130 thousand cars each year.

That’s according to Forest Industries Ireland which says Galway’s 61 thousand hectares of forestry absorb an extra 284 thousand tonnes of CO2 every year.

Galway’s forestry covers just under 10 per cent of all land in the county with 400 hectares of forestry planted in 2017.

It’s estimated that the forestry sector in Galway employs almost one thousand people.

Nationally, Ireland’s forests absorb enough CO2 to cover the emissions of 60 per cent of all cars on Irish roads.