Galway forest trails secure funding for storm damage and maintenance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine forest trails in Galway have secured funding for ongoing maintenance and to address storm damage.

The local trails that have been allocated funding through the four million euro Coillte scheme are: Monivea, Mountbellew, Cong, Portumna, Aghrane near Ballygar, Derroura in Connemara, Inchagill on Lough Corrib, and Derrygill and Rosturra near Woodford

Galway East TD Albert Dolan says €2.6 million of the funding will go towards new trail infrastructure and maintenance at 169 sites nationwide.

While a further €1.4 million will be allocated to repair damage caused by Storm Éowyn at up to 200 sites across the country.

